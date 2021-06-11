Dream four-bed Lake District property dating back to 1730 with classic features on the market for £1.75m

On the market for £1.75m (but currently under offer) with Edwin Thompson, this four-bed Bowness-on-Windermere property is named Ellerwood and is a traditional home which features a history dating back to 1730, three reception rooms, a double garage, exposed beams, original oak doors, a sun room, a dining room, a breakfast kitchen, and a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room. Take a look around...