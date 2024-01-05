Drainage expert shares blocked outside drain home remedy: DIY solutions for homeowners

Boiling Water: Sometimes, a simple solution like pouring boiling water down the drain can help dissolve organic matter or grease that's causing a blockage. However, this method is not suitable for PVC pipes as the heat can soften them.

Baking Soda and Vinegar: One of the most popular home remedies involves using a combination of baking soda and vinegar. This method utilises the chemical reaction between these two substances to create pressure and potentially dislodge blockages. Pour half a cup of baking soda down the drain followed by half a cup of white vinegar. Cover the drain to contain the reaction and wait for an hour before flushing with hot water. This oldie but goodie technique still proves to be an effective home remedy for blocked drains.

Manual Removal: For blockages caused by leaves and debris, manual removal might be necessary. Wearing gloves, remove the grate covering the drain and physically extract any visible obstructions.

Plumbing Snake: For more stubborn blockages, a plumbing snake can be used to break apart the obstruction. This flexible, long tool can reach deep into the drain to clear the way.

Garden Hose Pressure: A garden hose with a high-pressure nozzle can be inserted into the drain to help push the blockage through. Be cautious with this method to avoid worsening the blockage.

Dish Soap and Hot Water: Grease blockages can be particularly stubborn, but a combination of dish soap and hot water can sometimes do the trick. The soap can act as a lubricant to help break up the grease, allowing it to be flushed away with hot water.