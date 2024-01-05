Drainage expert shares blocked outside drain home remedy: DIY solutions for homeowners
Understanding the Blockage
Experts at Drainage Channel had this to say “Before attempting to clear a blocked outdoor drain, it's essential to understand what might be causing the blockage. Common culprits include leaves, dirt, debris, and in some cases, tree roots. Once you've identified the cause, you can proceed with the most effective home remedy.”
Simple Solutions for Unblocking Drains
Boiling Water: Sometimes, a simple solution like pouring boiling water down the drain can help dissolve organic matter or grease that's causing a blockage. However, this method is not suitable for PVC pipes as the heat can soften them.
Baking Soda and Vinegar: One of the most popular home remedies involves using a combination of baking soda and vinegar. This method utilises the chemical reaction between these two substances to create pressure and potentially dislodge blockages. Pour half a cup of baking soda down the drain followed by half a cup of white vinegar. Cover the drain to contain the reaction and wait for an hour before flushing with hot water. This oldie but goodie technique still proves to be an effective home remedy for blocked drains.
Manual Removal: For blockages caused by leaves and debris, manual removal might be necessary. Wearing gloves, remove the grate covering the drain and physically extract any visible obstructions.
Plumbing Snake: For more stubborn blockages, a plumbing snake can be used to break apart the obstruction. This flexible, long tool can reach deep into the drain to clear the way.
Garden Hose Pressure: A garden hose with a high-pressure nozzle can be inserted into the drain to help push the blockage through. Be cautious with this method to avoid worsening the blockage.
Dish Soap and Hot Water: Grease blockages can be particularly stubborn, but a combination of dish soap and hot water can sometimes do the trick. The soap can act as a lubricant to help break up the grease, allowing it to be flushed away with hot water.
Caustic Soda: Sodium hydroxide, commonly known as caustic soda, can be used to dissolve organic matter that's clogging your drain. Be sure to use gloves and eye protection, as caustic soda can be hazardous. Mix 3 cups of caustic soda with 3/4 gallon of cold water, stir it until it fizzes, and pour it into the blocked drain. After 20-30 minutes, follow up with boiling water to clear the mixture through the system.
Preventative Measures
To prevent future blockages, consider installing drain guards to catch leaves and debris before they enter your drainage system. Regularly cleaning and inspecting your drains can also help you catch potential issues before they escalate.
When to Call a Professional
If these home remedies do not resolve your blocked drain, it may be time to call a professional plumber. Persistent blockages, foul odors, and water that simply won't drain are all signs that a deeper issue may be at play, such as a collapsed pipe or a severe root intrusion.
A blocked outside drain doesn't have to spell disaster for a homeowner. With these home remedies, most blockages can be cleared without professional intervention. Remember, the key to managing household drainage issues is a combination of regular maintenance and timely action when problems arise. By using these DIY solutions, you can keep your drains clear and fully functional, saving you time and money in the long run.