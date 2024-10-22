Discover your dream home in Manchester at Taylor Wimpey’s weekend events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey is gearing up to host a series of exclusive events at select developments across Manchester, offering potential buyers the perfect opportunity to explore available homes firsthand.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the events, Taylor Wimpey’s experienced Sales Executives will be on-site to provide expert advice on a range of bespoke deals and packages tailored to all types of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to current homeowners. Additionally, Independent Financial Advisors will be available to offer valuable mortgage guidance and support, ensuring prospective buyers have the information they need to make confident decisions.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re really excited to welcome homebuyers to our developments this November. It’s a fantastic chance for them to explore our new homes and learn more about what each development has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage anyone interested to join us at their chosen development, meet our fantastic sales teams, and discover the range of incentives available. Independent Financial Advisors will also be on hand to provide essential guidance, helping buyers prepare for the exciting journey of purchasing their new home.”

Lydford kitchen/dining area

Prospective buyers are invited to attend events at the following developments from 11am to 5pm:

Discover your dream home and view the brand-new show homes at Eaves Green on 2nd and 3rd November 2024, Lower Burgh Way, Chorley, PR7 3TJ. Attendees can find out more about the incentives on offer. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £278,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/chorley/eaves-green

Explore the incentive offers available at Millstream Meadows on 9th and 10th November 2024, Booth Lane, Middlewich, Cheshire, CW10 0HB. Attendees will be able to find out more about the part exchange and easy mover incentives on offer. 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £229,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/middlewich/millstream-meadows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come and view East Hollinsfield’s 4-bed homes on 16th and 17th November 2024, Hollin Lane, Middleton, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, M24 6DH. Attendees can explore the 4-bedroom homes on offer and discover the incentives to help make buying easy. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £286,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/greater-manchester/east-hollinsfield

Riven Stones Kingham house type

Four bedroom open house event at Riven Stones on 16th and 17th November 2024, Broken Stone Road, Feniscowles, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. Attendees will have a chance to take a look at the four bedroom homes that are available and ready to move into this year. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £259,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy