Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 09:39 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 09:46 GMT

It may be in need of a little TLC and updating somewhat, but what a home this place could make...

Originally listed for sale with a price tag just shy of a million pounds, this place has seen been vacated, falling into a somewhat less salubrious state.

As a result, it’s had its price tag slashed by around £200,000 to £800,000 with Tiger Estates through Rightmove, meaning that this place is a 5 bed Blackpool mansion in need of a new owner who will restore it to its former glory.

As well as being simply enormous and boasting sprawling gardens and a swimming pool, it also features its own bar, a refined kitchen of exceptional quality, and oodles of space both inside and out.

Take a look around...

1. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

2. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

3. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

4. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

5. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

6. Jubilee Lane, Blackpool

