Originally listed for sale with a price tag just shy of a million pounds, this place has seen been vacated, falling into a somewhat less salubrious state.

As a result, it’s had its price tag slashed by around £200,000 to £800,000 with Tiger Estates through Rightmove , meaning that this place is a 5 bed Blackpool mansion in need of a new owner who will restore it to its former glory.

As well as being simply enormous and boasting sprawling gardens and a swimming pool, it also features its own bar, a refined kitchen of exceptional quality, and oodles of space both inside and out.

Take a look around...