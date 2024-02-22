Deposit boost to celebrate new show home in Marton Moss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate, it’s offering a 5% gifted deposit contribution on selected new homes.

Sales director Marie Morris said: “It’s almost two years since we launched Redwood Gardens off plan. We’ve moved out of the original show home, that inspired many of those now living here, and into a new one. January is a busy period for the housing industry anyway and the new show home has certainly attracted strong interest, with lots of potential purchasers eager to experience the quality and finish of our homes for themselves. Feedback so far is that they love the look in our latest show home – they want to replicate the style in their own homes. The recent cold snap has also helped highlight the energy efficiency of new homes. Research by the HBF suggests those living in a new house could save 63% on their energy bills, compared with those living in an older one.”

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The Seaton spans 1,459 sq ft and is designed with modern living in mind.

Elan has opened a new show home at Redwood Gardens, Marton Moss

It has a good sense of flow, with double doors leading from the lounge at the front, through to the combined kitchen and dining room. French doors then open out from the dining area onto the rear garden. A utility adjoining the kitchen provides a dedicated space for the washer and dryer.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The main bedroom benefits an en-suite, meaning the family bathroom serves the other three.

A Seaton, like the show home, is available from £384,995, with a 5% deposit boost worth £19,250.

Across the development, Redwood Gardens offers a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £244,995.

“Those considering buying a home here could find that the offer of a deposit boost could make a real difference to their borrowing power, increasing their mortgage options and giving them access to more competitive rates,” Marie added.

“The mortgage checker on our website is a fantastic tool as it can be used to help work out how much you could borrow and how much the monthly mortgage repayments would be without affecting your credit score. We can also put buyers in touch with independent financial advisors.”

Located on Moss Hey Road, the homes at Redwood Garden enjoy a leafy location, with good local amenities nearby. Marton Moss Local Nature Reserve is within easy reach and helped inspire the décor in our show home. Lytham’s famous green is less than five miles away, along with the town’s boutique stores and popular restaurants. In the other direction, Blackpool Tower, the Grand Theatre and a host of other attractions are within easy reach.