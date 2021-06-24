Delightful three-bed Blackpool bungalow overlooking Stanley Park Golf Course on the market for £500,000
This three-bed detached bungalow is one of Blackpool's finest.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £499,950 with Farrell Heyworth, this property features a spacious entrance hallway, a family lounge, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, a large conservatory, two bedrooms on the ground floor and a double bedroom to the first floor with en suite, a garage, and wonderful gardens to the rear. Take a look around...
