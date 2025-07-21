Countryside Homes is rewarding the Bank of Mum and Dad in Lancashire

Family and friends could receive £2,000 for supporting homebuyers

Countryside Homes is thanking the family and friends who help loved ones buy a new home, with the Bank of Mum and Dad paying out £9.6 billion a year.

In response to research from Savills, which reveals that gifts and loans from the Bank of Mum and Dad have totalled £38.5 billion over the past four years, Countryside Homes is introducing its Deposit Assist Scheme at its Beaumont Green and Brookfield Vale developments in Lancashire.

The scheme means that if a minimum of 5% gift is made towards a house deposit, Countryside Homes will reward both the contributor and the buyer. The friend or family member could receive £2,000 upon completion, while the buyer will receive £5,000 towards their moving costs.

Beaumont Green

This is now available on selected properties across Beaumont Green in Warton, including the four-bedroom Lymington, Dunham and Baybridge homes.

At Brookfield Vale in Blackburn, where just a handful of plots remain, it is available on the three-bedroom New Stamford, Lea, and Blyth house types as well as the four-bedroom Dunham.

Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “It’s a challenge for anyone to save for a home in the current climate. Those who help their loved ones deserve a massive thank you; in many cases, they are keeping the dream alive for first-time buyers. Plus our scheme isn’t without benefits for the homebuyer, so it’s a real win-win. If you’re interested in a home at Brookfield Vale, I’d encourage you to act fast. We have less than 10 plots remaining for reservation, so it's your last chance!”

To find out more about the scheme, visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/ways-to-move/deposit-unlock

The developments currently have a range of three and four-bedroom homes available with costs starting at £255,000.