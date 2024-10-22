This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. On the market for £455,000 with Purplebricks, this charming 3-bed Wrea Green home is utterly beautiful.
Upon entering this home, you’ll be struck by the bright and airy nature of the sitting room, which features a log burner, cosy atmosphere, and exposed beams. A further two reception rooms follow, which could be used as formal dining areas or playrooms.
From bay windows to space for a home office or snug, the layout is wonderful. To the side of the home is the large kitchen diner, which has a fantastic layout and a modern touch with plenty of storage space, shaker cabinetry, oak worktops, and parquet-style flooring as well as a sun room opening onto the south-facing garden.
Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a family bathroom, making it ideal for a growing family looking for more space and the perfect home in which to set down roots.
Take a look around...
For those still in the market for that perfect home...
