Cosy & rustic 3 bed Lancashire countryside home with log burners and classic open-plan design up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:28 BST

Looking for a large modern family home that's move-in ready in a quaint village? Look no further!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. On the market for £455,000 with Purplebricks, this charming 3-bed Wrea Green home is utterly beautiful.

Upon entering this home, you’ll be struck by the bright and airy nature of the sitting room, which features a log burner, cosy atmosphere, and exposed beams. A further two reception rooms follow, which could be used as formal dining areas or playrooms.

From bay windows to space for a home office or snug, the layout is wonderful. To the side of the home is the large kitchen diner, which has a fantastic layout and a modern touch with plenty of storage space, shaker cabinetry, oak worktops, and parquet-style flooring as well as a sun room opening onto the south-facing garden.

Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a family bathroom, making it ideal for a growing family looking for more space and the perfect home in which to set down roots.

Take a look around...

For those still in the market for that perfect home...

1. The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

The Brooklands (Credit: Purplebricks)

