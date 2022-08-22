Classic countryside farmhouse with modern design on the market for £1.45m
This property is frankly stunning.
By Jack Marshall
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:20 pm
On the market for £1.45m with Armitstead Barnett, this four-bed Chorley home is a Grade II-listed property and boasts the kind of character period features you’d expect from a former farmhouse such as mullioned windows and exposed beams, an open-plan design, spectacular views, a wonderful kitchen, a converted garage, and almost an acre of garden space. Take a look around...
