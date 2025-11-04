On the market for £330,000 with McDonald, this impressive double-fronted detached Bispham home offers versatile accommodation, ideal for families or bungalow buyers.

The ground floor features a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, a 19ft dining kitchen with integrated appliances, and a bright conservatory opening onto the garden. Two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a modern bathroom complete this level. Upstairs, there’s a large sitting room with a study area, plus a third bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Externally, the property boasts a stunning 75ft rear garden, beautifully landscaped with a lawn, patio, and mature trees and shrubs. To the front, established hedging ensures privacy. A tandem double garage (over 31ft) provides parking, utility space, and storage, accessed via a long private driveway offering ample off-street parking.

Spacious, adaptable, and full of character, this superb property combines elegant interiors with generous outdoor space—early viewing is highly recommended.

Take a look around...