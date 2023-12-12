Christmas comes early for homebuyers in Lancashire

The gift of a deposit contribution or part exchange, with the chance to wrap up a quick move to a new home in Lancashire, is being offered by Elan Homes. The independent homebuilder is playing Santa with a choice of move-making incentives available on selected properties at Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss and Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh.

Elan regional sales director Marie Morris said: “There really is no time like the present for those who want to move to an energy efficient new home in Lancashire this winter. Between Redwood Gardens and Whittingham Fold we have a small number of properties that will be ready to move into in time early in the new year. To help make moving easier we’re offering the gift of a deposit contribution – worth up to £17,250 – or part exchange. In simple terms part exchange means we act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s existing property, freeing them up to climb the housing ladder so that they can buy a new build home from us.

“There are no complicated chains or, worse, a chain that breaks. There are no last-minute haggles over the price either. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks, with the customer able to continue living in their current property until their new home is ready to move into. We’ll even include flooring and turf in selected properties to help make moving easier.”

At Redwood Gardens, between Lytham and Blackpool, there are three and four-bedroom homes that are ready to move into.

The three-bedroom Bay at Redwood Gardens is almost ready to move into. Photo: Elan Homes

A three-bedroom semi-detached Bay style property, priced from £244,995, is available with a 5% gifted deposit worth £12,250.

Over at Whittingham Fold, just 20 minutes’ drive from Preston city centre, there’s the chance to receive £17,250 towards the deposit on a four-bedroom Rochester, priced from £344,995.

All of Elan’s homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate B rating, meaning their eligible for “green mortgages”, available from selected lenders.

