Characterful 17th century six-bed farmhouse with five acres and classic kitchen on the market for £950,000
This six-bed home is the definition of a countryside retreat.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:05 pm
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:06 pm
On the market for £950,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this 17th century detached farmhouse in Chipping features five acres of land, a reception hallway with wood-burning stove, kitchen with Aga and pantry, large games room, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en suite, two garages, and a garden with two greenhouses, outbuilding, and patio area. Take a look around...
