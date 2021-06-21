Breathtaking three-storey, five-bed ultra-modern family home with stunning interior and gym on the market for £1.7m

On the market for offers in excess of £1.7m with Marie Holmes Estates, this three-storey, five-bed detached property in Penwortham was built in 2015 and features a unique design, sits on a 2.5-acre plot, a modern interior, a focal family kitchen, home gym, formal lounge and dining room, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, garage, and spacious garden. Take a look around...