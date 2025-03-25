After compiling house price data from the Office for National Statistics focusing on the median house prices for MSOA areas in Blackpool up to the year ending March 2024, a new property report has been compiled with a focus on the cheapest and most expensive areas of the town.

The report - collated by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels, ranks all neighbourhoods in Blackpool based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.

Here are the top five cheapest and top five most expensive Blackpool neighbourhoods based on the data...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . North East Centre - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £83,000 CHEAPEST no. 1 - North East Centre - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £83,000 | Google Photo Sales

2 . Central Blackpool - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £87,500 CHEAPEST no. 2 - Central Blackpool - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £87,500 | Google Photo Sales

3 . South Promenade & Seasiders Way - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £88,000 CHEAPEST no. 3 - South Promenade & Seasiders Way - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £88,000 | Google Photo Sales

4 . Little Layont & Little Carleton - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £97,500 CHEAPEST no. 4 - Little Layont & Little Carleton - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £97,500 | Google Photo Sales

5 . Victoria - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £109,000 CHEAPEST no. 5 - Victoria - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £109,000 | Google Photo Sales