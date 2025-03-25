Blackpool's top 5 cheapest and most expensive neighbourhoods including Norbreck and the town centre

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:50 BST

Based on the latest property data, these are the top five cheapest and top five most expensive Blackpool neighbourhoods...

After compiling house price data from the Office for National Statistics focusing on the median house prices for MSOA areas in Blackpool up to the year ending March 2024, a new property report has been compiled with a focus on the cheapest and most expensive areas of the town.

The report - collated by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels, ranks all neighbourhoods in Blackpool based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.

Here are the top five cheapest and top five most expensive Blackpool neighbourhoods based on the data...

CHEAPEST no. 1 - North East Centre - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £83,000

1. North East Centre - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £83,000

CHEAPEST no. 2 - Central Blackpool - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £87,500

2. Central Blackpool - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £87,500

CHEAPEST no. 3 - South Promenade & Seasiders Way - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £88,000

3. South Promenade & Seasiders Way - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £88,000

CHEAPEST no. 4 - Little Layont & Little Carleton - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £97,500

4. Little Layont & Little Carleton - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £97,500

CHEAPEST no. 5 - Victoria - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £109,000

5. Victoria - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £109,000

MOST EXPENSIVE no. 5 - Common Edge - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £149,000

6. MOST EXPENSIVE no. 5 - Common Edge - Median House Price (year ending March 2024): £149,000

