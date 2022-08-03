Blackpool’s answer to the Love Island villa - look inside the Fylde Coast's new luxury party retreat

The retreat, called Empress Hall, is aimed at groups of friends and colleagues who want to come together and take time out of their busy lives.

It has a games room with a pool table, karaoke machine, and a home cinema - it’s all about having good times.

Kristina Castellina, 36, took on the renovation project after being inspired by the need for connection during lockdown.

She said: “[It] is focused around the joy of people coming together to have fun, a space where life can be celebrated. I got so excited to bring this property to life again and I can already feel it is going to be somewhere very special – I get a great energy from it.”

The building sleeps 24, and is surrounded with positive quotes around reminding people “they are enough”, to “live in the moment” and to have “self love” also create an empowering setting within Empress Hall.

There’s a large dining room, and outdoor living area too.

The former singer moved into property development in 2014. Whilst she has numerous properties under her belt, Empress Hall is a true passion project that has indulged Kristina’s creative showbiz side.

Kristina also hopes that the creative interior design and playful style will attract the eyes of film location bookers, celebrity photographers and local stars.

She added: “I am so proud of what we have created. The Empress Hall is filled with love, passion and vibrancy.”

Visit empresshall.co.uk to book.

