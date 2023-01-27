People across Blackpool are continuing to struggle with their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of the resort some may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Blackpool with the highest and lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Stanley Park & Great Marton, while the lowest is South Promenade & Seasiders Way.

The ONS breaks Blackpool down into 19 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Cost of living crisis We've taken a look at the data for the richest and poorest areas in Blackpool

2 . Stanley Park & Great Marton The average annual household income in Stanley Park & Great Marton is £36,100, which is the highest of all Blackpool neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

3 . Hoohill The average annual household income in Hoohill is 35,700, which ranks second of all Blackpool neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

4 . Queenstown & Layton The average annual household income in Queenstown & Layton is 34,700, which ranks third of all Blackpool neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.