The detached bungalow on Leyburn Avenue us on the markets for offers in region of £250,000 with Clarkson Holden.

The charming property briefly comprises of two spacious bedrooms, a bathroom and a large open-plan kitchen/living/dining room.

Clarkson Holden said: “This newly built and immaculate 2-bedroom detached bungalow presents a rare opportunity to embrace modern living in a tranquil environment.

“Boasting a brand new construction, the property exudes a fresh and contemporary charm that is further complemented by an array of premium features.

“The layout is thoughtfully designed to maximise comfort and convenience, with an emphasis on seamless living.

“Residents can relish the well-appointed open plan kitchen/living area, creating a welcoming space for relaxation and entertaining alike.

“Embracing sustainability, the bungalow is adorned with solar panels, ensuring energy efficiency and reduced utility costs.

“Additionally, peace of mind is assured with a 10-year NHBC guarantee, highlighting the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of this remarkable home.

“Whether enjoying quiet evenings indoors or hosting gatherings with loved ones, this property offers a versatile and stylish backdrop for all to enjoy.

“Step outside and discover the enchanting outdoor space that surrounds this beautiful bungalow with plenty of off-road parking.”

