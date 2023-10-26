Blackpool in top 10 for highest energy bills

Data shows households in one area of Barnet pay £7,240 on energy bills per year - and even those living in fuel poverty, such as in Blackpool, pay on average £3,590

Many households up and down the country are facing another winter where they may have to grapple with the decision of heating or eating, in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis.

The UK’s energy watchdog, Ofgem, is said to be contemplating yet another hike in energy bills to prevent energy firms going bust, which will put households under even more financial pressure.

And despite the energy price cap, experts are predicting that one in three households will still be paying more on their energy bills this winter.

Fuel poverty hotspots with the highest energy bills. Photo: Airgon

Energy efficiency company, Airgon, has analysed data from environmental campaigning group, Friends of the Earth, and found that some postcodes are paying up to £7,240 on their energy bills per year - and even those living in the poorest postcode areas are paying up to £3,950.

Energy expert, and director of Airgon, a home heating device, Mark Brown, said: “The average salary in the UK is £32,000 a year and households are already spending as much as a quarter of their disposable income on energy bills.

“Experts have predicted that this is set to rise for one in three households this winter, which will undoubtedly put even more pressure on those that are already struggling.

“Our research has also shown that, particularly in areas of fuel poverty, as many as 90% of those homes are poorly insulated, which will inevitably lead to substantial heat loss and will result in homes across Britain reconsidering their energy usage as many families face bills they cannot afford to pay.

“Whilst historically, consumers have switched on their heating around October 24 (known officially as Heating Switch-On Day), we predict that, actually, people will instead be delaying switching their heating on for as long as possible.”

Airgon’s insights has revealed the top 10 areas of the UK with the highest energy bills:

Barnet

Households in one area of Barnet had an average energy bill of £7240 in 2023.

Elmbridge

Three Rivers

Consumers in Three Rivers pay, on average, as much as £6,410 per year on their energy bill.

Merton

£6,400 was the average energy bill price for homes in Merton.

Reigate & Banstead

Households in Reigate & Banstead paid, on average, £6,270 per year on their energy bills.

Kingston Upon Thames

Homes in Kingston Upon Thames paid on average £6,240 this year on their energy bills.

Trafford

Some households in Trafford paid as much as £6,230 per year, on average.

Runnymede

Homes in Runnymede paid around £6,190, on average, in 2023 on energy bills

St Albans

Consumers in St Albans paid, on average, £5,950 per year on their energy bills.

Hertsmere

An average yearly energy bill price in Hertsmere came to £5,910.

Airgon also conducted research into the homes based in a fuel poverty hotspot, which paid the most on their energy bills.

A household in fuel poverty is classed as spending more than 10% of its disposable income on energy bills. This disposable income is also needed for housing, food, and other everyday living essentials so spending more than 10% on energy bills can push them deeper into poverty.

The top fuel-poverty areas with the highest energy bills are:

Kirklees

Households in Kirklees spent, on average, £3,950 per year on energy bills.

Folkestone & Hythe

Homes here paid around £3,800 per year on energy bills.

Salford

£3,780 per year was the average energy bill price for homes in Salford.

Bradford

Households in an area of Bradford paid £3,690 per year, on average.

Kings Lynn & West Norfolk

Homes here paid £3,630 per year on their energy bills.

Homes in Blackpool paid around £3,590 a year on energy bills.

Birmingham

Homes here paid £3,550 on their energy bills, per year.

East Lindsey

Fenland

People here pay around £3,520 a year on their energy bills.

Luton

Households in Luton have paid around £3,480 per year on their energy bills, this year.

