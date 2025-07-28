It looks absolute gorgeous! We tour the colourful Blackpool 4-bed home with spacious garden

By Adriana Amor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the vibrant four-bedroom home in Blackpool, featuring a spacious garden.

The stunning semi-detached home is on the market for £230,000 with Yopa.

The property briefly comprises of a generous lounge, spacious conservatory, entrance hallway with stunning stained glass doors and windows, large dining room and modern kitchen on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms and a family bathroom and the second floor has an ensuite bedroom.

The charming home also boasts off-street parking, and a beautiful, enclosed, private south facing rear garden with a utility room.

Scroll through for photos inside the gorgeous property:

1. Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1

2. Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1

3. Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1

4. Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1

5. Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1

6. Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1

