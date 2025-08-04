It looks absolutely stunning! We tour the gorgeous 4-bed Blackpool home with garden, garage and driveway

By Adriana Amor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A beautiful 4-bedroom home in Blackpool, featuring a garden, garage, and driveway, is now available. Explore its stunning interior and outdoor spaces.

The stunning semi-detached home is located on Calder Road and is on the market for £290,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents.

It briefly comprises of a spacious hallway, a large lounge, a beautiful open plan kitchen/dining room and generous living room on the ground floor.

There are four generous bedrooms and a modern family bathroom on the first floor.

The property also boast an impressive, well-maintained and delightful enclosed garden to the rear. A flagged patio area provides the perfect spot for al fresco dining, while the lawn area offers a tranquil setting for outdoor activities or relaxation.

The charming home also has a garage and driveway.

For more information about the gorgeous property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the property.

