The stunning semi-detached home is located on Calder Road and is on the market for £290,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents.
It briefly comprises of a spacious hallway, a large lounge, a beautiful open plan kitchen/dining room and generous living room on the ground floor.
There are four generous bedrooms and a modern family bathroom on the first floor.
The property also boast an impressive, well-maintained and delightful enclosed garden to the rear. A flagged patio area provides the perfect spot for al fresco dining, while the lawn area offers a tranquil setting for outdoor activities or relaxation.
The charming home also has a garage and driveway.
For more information about the gorgeous property, click here.
