A premium detached home in a very good area likely to be in demand, so early viewing advised.

Situated in a desirable area of Blackpool, this four-bedroom detached home is listed at £529,950. With generous living space, private outdoor space, and detached parking, it’s an excellent opportunity for a family seeking luxury and comfort by the coast.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its well-planned floors.

Inside, the property is expected to feature a spacious lounge, a modern fitted kitchen/diner, and additional reception living space. The four bedrooms are well-proportioned; the principal bedroom likely has an en-suite, and there’s a family bathroom.

Features might include high-quality finishes, double glazing & good natural light throughout.

Blackpool detached home | Purplebricks

Outside, you’ll find a private rear garden and likely a detached garage. Driveway parking for multiple cars should also be included. The location offers good access to coastal amenities, local shops, and transport links.

This home is one of dozens available in Blackpool on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-blackpool .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Blackpool is listed for £529,950

Expected features: modern kitchen/diner, spacious lounge, four bedrooms incl. principal with en-suite

Private garden, detached garage, driveway parking

Well-located near amenities, schools and coastal access

