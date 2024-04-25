Blackpool and Fleetwood ranked among most afforable UK seaside resorts to relocate, according to new study
The study by property experts at GetAgent analysed property data for over 200 coastal locations to reveal which British towns and villages are home to the cheapest and priciest properties.
Blackpool was third place, with average property prices of £144,000. And the Fylde Coast’s affordability stretched to Fleetwood which was ranked in eighth place with an average house price of £182,197.
Nestled on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool and Fleetwood have a lot to offer. Not only is Blackpool a top seaside resort and has cheap house prices, it offers a location for fresh air, beach walks and beautiful sunsets.
Saltcoats, in North Ayrshire, topped the list as the most affordable location in the UK, with homes on average costing buyers £114,969.
At the other end of the scale, the most expensive seaside location is Sandbanks in Poole, home to the iconic soft sandy beach, complemented by beautiful blue waters. Nestled along the Dorset coastline. It comes with a big price tag, with average properties selling for a staggering £1.4 million.
