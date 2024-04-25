Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The study by property experts at GetAgent analysed property data for over 200 coastal locations to reveal which British towns and villages are home to the cheapest and priciest properties.

Blackpool was third place, with average property prices of £144,000. And the Fylde Coast’s affordability stretched to Fleetwood which was ranked in eighth place with an average house price of £182,197.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool and Fleetwood have a lot to offer. Not only is Blackpool a top seaside resort and has cheap house prices, it offers a location for fresh air, beach walks and beautiful sunsets.

Saltcoats, in North Ayrshire, topped the list as the most affordable location in the UK, with homes on average costing buyers £114,969.