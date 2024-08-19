Bargain terraced in Baldwin Avenue, Blackpool is 'your next renovation project!'

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:00 BST

This is a fantastic project and comes with a superb price tag.

It’s a two bedroom mid-terraced house and it needs a full renovation. But there is so much potential. It has two reception rooms and a large rear garden. It’s on the market with Tiger Estates for £70,000. They say: “This two bedroom property ready to be your next project!” Take a tour...

