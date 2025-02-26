Bargain 4 bed Blackpool family home near Whitegate Drive and Stanley Park on the market chain free

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 09:03 BST

Currently configured as a 4 tenanted HMO generating strong income, this place is all about potential.

On the market for £125,000 with Entwistle Green, this well-presented semi-detached home on Glen Street in the centre of town near Stanley Park and Blackpool Victoria Hospital, this charming Blackpool home is a bargain - a 4 bed property which could be yours for a bargain price.

Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette Retro newsletter, it’s fun, informative and free.

Ripe for potential conversion into a large and welcoming family home should any new owners wish to do so, this property features a bright entrance hallways, a cosy family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen open to the lounge, and a second reception room currently being used as a fourth bedroom.

Keep up-to-date with all breaking Blackpool news - sign up to our Gazette newsletter.

Upstairs, the property boasts three further bedrooms as a modern 3 piece shower room, while the home also features gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, a front garden, and an enclosed rear yard.

The latest Blackpool culture and showbiz in our Gazette newsletter - sign up here.

With easy access to Whitegate Drive, local amenities, schools, and transport links including the M55 motorway, this property is also being sold with no onward chain. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss...

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads

I ranked Lancashire's 35 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

I can't believe it has a pool! Special, modern & unique 5 bed Blackpool home on the market

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

1. Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

2. Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

3. Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

4. Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

5. Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

6. Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green) | Glen Street (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolStanley ParkPropertyLancashireLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice