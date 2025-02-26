On the market for £125,000 with Entwistle Green, this well-presented semi-detached home on Glen Street in the centre of town near Stanley Park and Blackpool Victoria Hospital, this charming Blackpool home is a bargain - a 4 bed property which could be yours for a bargain price.

Ripe for potential conversion into a large and welcoming family home should any new owners wish to do so, this property features a bright entrance hallways, a cosy family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen open to the lounge, and a second reception room currently being used as a fourth bedroom.

Upstairs, the property boasts three further bedrooms as a modern 3 piece shower room, while the home also features gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, a front garden, and an enclosed rear yard.

With easy access to Whitegate Drive, local amenities, schools, and transport links including the M55 motorway, this property is also being sold with no onward chain. Take a look around...

