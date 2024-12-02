Bargain 2 bed Lytham family home with eye-catching colourful pink design up for sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with Purplebricks, this place is a potential bargain.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The colourful property features a well-maintained interior with an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a three-piece family bathroom, while externally it benefits from a private, low-maintenance rear garden with artificial grass and a rear gate providing access to allocated parking.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The property has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating and is located close to local amenities, public transport, and motorway links, providing easy access to Lytham, Preston, and Blackpool.
Also, be sure not to miss...
The 24 best and highest-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool, Lytham, Fleetwood, and Cleveleys
Abandoned pigeon infested 3-bed Blackpool home for sale at auction for bargain price of just £12,000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.