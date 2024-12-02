Bargain 2 bed Lytham family home with eye-catching colourful pink design up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:28 BST

This modern two-bedroom end-terrace house in a quiet, sought-after estate in Lytham St Annes offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers.

On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with Purplebricks, this place is a potential bargain.

The colourful property features a well-maintained interior with an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a three-piece family bathroom, while externally it benefits from a private, low-maintenance rear garden with artificial grass and a rear gate providing access to allocated parking.

The property has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating and is located close to local amenities, public transport, and motorway links, providing easy access to Lytham, Preston, and Blackpool.

Take a look around.

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

Whitethorne Mews (Credit: Purplebricks)

