Bailey Wood, 11, from Blackpool, inside his house of horrors

Bailey's Blackpool house of horrors will scare the bejesus out of you - all in a good cause!

A kind-hearted youngster from Blackpool has decorated his house in Blackpool with all manor of nightmarish creatures … but it’s all in a good cause.

By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 3:58pm

Bailey Wood, 11, is welcoming people to see inside and outside his home on Vicarage Lane to raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice charity.

This is the third year Bailey has held the event and so far he has raised over £500 by decorating the house, painting petrifying pictures and selling cupcakes.

Take a look inside … if you dare!

1. Skull-duggery

Bailey shows of some of his spooky decorations

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Any witch way

Inside Bailey's nightmare lair

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Creep show

Bailey inside his abominable abode

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Eight-legged freak

An 'orrible arachnid on display in Bailey's horror house

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

