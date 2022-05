On the market (price on application) with Arnold & Phillips, this three-bed detached home is named ‘The Bungalow’ and boasts a litany of unique features from glass walls, use of natural light, an open-plan lounge, a home office, a kitchen and dining area, a master suite with fireplace as well as a dressing room and en suite with steam room, a home gym, an integrated Sonos system, and landscaped gardens. Take a look around...