Ancient 17th century 3 bed Poulton home transformed by uber modern renovation for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:54 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 12:54 BST

This home may date back all the way to the 17th century, but it has been recently renovated to ultra-modern standards.

On the market for £549,950 with Butson Blofeld, this three-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family home has undergone a complete transformation, turned into a stylish and contemporary home in a central location with spacious bedrooms, an open-plan design, utility room, and snug.

Take a look around...

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Higher Green (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

