Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are some amazing deals on air fryers, projectors, gaming soundbars, and award-winning dashcams during Prime Big Deal Days 2024.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COSORI

COSORI TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer – Available from Amazon – PRIME DAY DEAL 8-9 OCTOBER - RRP £289 – SAVE 28% - NOW £209.99

The COSORI TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer boasts a generous 10-liter capacity, making it perfect for those hosting or cooking for large families. The appliance's dual-chamber design, featuring a removable separator, allows for simultaneous cooking of main courses and side dishes, ensuring a nutritionally balanced meal every time. Whether crispy chicken paired with roasted vegetables or perfectly air-fried fish accompanied by golden fries, it delivers versatility and convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equipped with the innovative Dual Blaze technology, the COSORI TwinFry ensures even cooking on all sides, thanks to its four strategically placed heating elements. This results in food that is consistently crispy on the outside while tender on the inside. The TwinFry's energy-efficient design cooks meals 65% faster and saves up to 45% more energy compared to traditional cooking methods.

The TwinFry is not just an air fryer; it's a multifunctional kitchen companion. With six versatile cooking functions—Bake, Air Fry, Roast, Dry, Grill, and Reheat—families can easily prepare a wide array of dishes. The intuitive Sync and Match functions further simplify the cooking process, allowing users to synchronise cooking times between the two chambers or replicate favourite settings with ease. Additionally, it is WiFi-connected, enabling smart cooking control from a distance. Paired with the COSORI app, users gain access to 70 exclusive online recipes crafted by professional chefs, as well as over 90 cooking tables, ensuring every meal is delicious and nutritious. Cleaning up after meals is equally effortless, with a non-stick baking tray and dishwasher-safe baskets, making the TwinFry as easy to maintain as it is to use

Cosori Turbo Blaze Air Fryer with Dynamic DC Motor for Faster Cooking - Available from Amazon – PRIME DAY DEAL 8-9 OCTOBER - RRP £159.99 – SAVE 43.8% - NOW £89.99

Revolutionary DC Motor: The next generation of air frying with Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer; The 5 auto fan speeds airflow system corresponding to 9 cooking functions for precise heat control; Preserving the freshest, tender, and juicy taste of food,bringing you a pleasant taste surprise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transform The Way You Cook: Thanks to the wide temperature range of 30 ? to 230 ? and the 5 Auto Fan Speeds airflow system; You can enjoy the more delicate taste brought by the lower wind speed modes of proof and dehydration, as well as the ultimate crispy and juicy taste brought by the high wind speed modes of air fry, roast, grill and frozen; Upgrade your cooking game with our revolutional TurboBlaze Air Fryer

Faster and More Savings: The TurboBlaze cooks meals up to 46% faster than other air fryers with AC motors; With 1750W power, no need to worry about consuming more energy costs, ensuring efficiency as well as saving energy

Reduced operational noise: Incorporating a snail shell reflector, the Turbo Blaze Air Fryer minimizes noise levels; Enjoying quieter cooking experience

Cook Your Way to Health: You can create every meal with up to 95% less oil;Special quick meal recipes and cooking chart provide a quick and easy way to make healthy versions of all your favourite foods - fresh or frozen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6L Large Capacity: Ideal for 3-6 people, side dishes, and meal prep;The good choice for family gathering

Easy Cleaning-Up & Dishwasher-Safe: The non-stick cooking basket and detachable components make cleaning a breeze; Spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your delicious meals

DANGBEI

Dangbei DBOX02: World's First Google TV 4K Laser Projector with Licensed Netflix RRP £1790 –on Amazon – NOW : £1449 (a saving of £341 – 19%). Purchase DBOX02 and get a free pair of 3D glasses.

Craving a cinematic experience at home, or a versatile room-to-room entertainment solution? The Dangbei DBOX02 redefines home entertainment compared to a traditional TV. As the world's first Google TV 4K laser projector with licensed Netflix, the DBOX02 boasts 2450 ISO lumens and cinema-grade 4K picture quality, delivering vibrant images even in well-lit rooms. With customizable screen sizes ranging from 60" to 200" and endless entertainment options, this all-in-one entertainment hub ensures an immersive experience for movie nights, gaming marathons, live sports, and mor e.

Key Benefits:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4K Laser Clarity: Shines even in well-lit rooms with 2450 ISO lumens and cinema-quality 4K

True Home Theater: Clear picture up to 200” without any speckle, 3D ready, supports HDR10+ and HLG

Entertainment at Fingertips: Access 10,000+ apps and 400,000+ movies and episodes, no TV stick required

Seamless Streaming: Built-in and licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heart-Pounding Sound: Dual 12W speakers, enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS:X

AI Image Setup: InstanPro technology automates setup with features like autofocus, real-time keystone correction, and more

Smooth Motion: MEMC eliminates blurs for fast-moving sports and games

Low Latency, High Speed: Exclusive game mode, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, and more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low Noise Operation: Less than 24dB, quieter than rustling leaves

Lasting Entertainment: Enjoy 30,000 hours of lifespan, eliminating the need for frequent lamp replacements

Dangbei Atom: Thin and Light Laser Cinema RRP £899 on Amazon – NOW: £699 (a saving of £200 – 22%). Purchase Atom and get a free pair of 3D glasses

For those seeking a more portable big-screen viewing experience, the Dangbei Atom is the choice. As Dangbei’s thinnest and lightest projector, the Atom can be easily packed into a suitcase, making it just right for business trips or holidays. The AI-powered image setup allows for starting the entertainment immediately, making it a user-friendly mini powerhouse.

Key Benefits:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endless Entertainment: 10,000+ apps, 400,000+ movies and shows in one place

Binge-Worthy Bliss: Built-in and licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video

Laser Bright, Crystal Clear: 1200 ISO lumens, 1080p FHD laser projection

Mini Cinema: Mini Cinema: Thinner than a book, Lighter than a laptop, big-screen adventures anywhere

Colossal Screen: Any wall into a gigantic screen up to 180”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamless Setup: A flawlessly aligned picture every time, real-time keystone correction

Easy Control: Chromecast built-in for easy casting, voice control with Google Assistant

Eco-Friendly: Over 50% less power consumption than lamps, mercury-free

Dangbei N2 and Stand Bundle: Ceiling Cinema for Netflix RRP £439 on Amazon - NOW £279 (a saving of £160 – 36%). Purchase N2 and enjoy a 50% discount on Dangbei streaming dongle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craving a cozy Netflix night in or a space-saving big-screen solution? The Dangbei N2 projector and gimbal stand bundle is the ideal choice. This budget-friendly bundle, priced under $400 during Prime Day, offers native 1080p clarity and built-in Netflix with a dedicated remote control shortcut. A tailored 210° gimbal stand allows for projecting from walls to ceilings, breaking the limits of installation.

Key Benefits:

Official and Secure Streaming: Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video right out of the box

Crystal-Clear Picture: Native 1080p resolution, 400 ISO lumens, four premium glass lenses

Vivid Colors: 2000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 and HLG formats supported

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versatile Projection: 210° stable stand transforms any wall or ceiling into a 120” home theater

Cozier Cinema: Movie marathons when lying in bed, comfort assured

Compact Design: For small spaces, bedrooms, and spontaneous movie nights

Ease of Use: Simple and smooth OS, smart adaptation including 3s autofocus and keystone

OXS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OXS Thunder Pro + Gaming Soundbar with 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System, Built-in woofer, Bluetooth Multi-connection – Available from Amazon UK with an RRP of £699.99 – Prime Day Deal NOW £594.99 a 21% saving

The OXS Thunder Pro+ True Dolby Atmos® 7.1.2 Gaming Sound System, an unparalleled audio experience that takes gaming audio to the next level. This ground-breaking system includes the World's first Satellite Neck Speaker, offering a truly immersive 3D audio space for gamers and movie-buffs alike.

With 8 finely-tuned drivers, immersive surround sound, 2 upward-firing channels and 3 distinct game modes for endless possibilities, the speaker is perfect for those looking to taking their gaming experience to the next level. Gamers can switch to FPS mode to amplify the sound of footsteps and detect opponents' movements with greater accuracy, or activate RAC mode for a hyper-realistic auditory experience that brings every skid, brake and engine roar to life.

OXS Thunder Lite Gaming soundbar with virtual surround sound, dual full-range drivers, a bass tube, and multiple connectivity options – Available from Amazon with an RRP of £139.99 – Prime Day Deal NOW £99.99 - a 28% saving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OXS Thunder Lite features 2 full-range drivers and bass tube, delivering high-quality audio with detail and clarity. The double large-capacity bass pipe produces the surging and precise bass, recreates the immersive hearing feast powerfully.

Thunder Lite’s one-button gaming mode is expertly tuned and aimed to deliver a wider frequency range sound for engaging and competitive gaming experience.

With a low-profile design, Thunder Lite can be easily placed under various PCs and monitors, occupying minimal space.

You can easily connect this soundbar to your device via Optical, HDMI-ARC, AUX, USB Type-C or 3.5mm Stereo Audio. You can also enjoy wireless music streaming from your phone via Bluetooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder Lite combines advanced audio processing capabilities with unique sound chamber design, including a bass pipe low-frequency enhancement design. This design is further augmented through computer simulation and optimization using fluid mechanics.

OXS Storm G2 Wireless Gaming Headset: A New Standard in Audio Excellence and Comfort – Available from Amazon with an RRP of £79.99 – Prime Day Deal NOW £49.99 a 37% saving

The OXS Storm G2 Gaming Headset redefines gaming audio with superior sound quality, versatile functionality, and exceptional comfort, making it an essential accessory for gamers and audio enthusiasts at an accessible price. Engineered for premium sound, it delivers crisp highs, rich mid-tones, and powerful bass, ensuring an immersive audio experience. The detachable omni-directional microphone with enhanced sensitivity provides crystal-clear communication.

For an immersive gaming experience, the Storm G2 offers lag-free real-time audio through its 2.4GHz wireless dongle, achieving ultra-low latency of less than 20ms, ensuring seamless synchronization between audio and visuals. This enhances gameplay and provides a competitive edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond gaming, the Storm G2 features versatile EQ presets, allowing users to switch between Game, Music, and Surround modes for tailored audio throughout the day. The built-in microphone facilitates hands-free calls during commutes, virtual meetings, or relaxation at home.

The Storm G2 boasts cross-platform compatibility with three connection modes: wired, Bluetooth, and dongle. It supports a wide range of devices, including consoles, PCs, laptops, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Switch, tablets, and mobile phones via 3.5mm AUX or Bluetooth 5.3. The dongle supports both Type A and Type C connections, adding convenience for users.

MIOFIVE

Miofive S1 Dash Cam, Built-in 5G Wi-Fi GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder, 2160P UHD 30fps Dashcam with APP, 3.0" IPS Screen, 140° Wide-Angle, WDR, Night Vision, 24H Parking Mode, Supports 512GB Max RRP £86.99 – Prime Day Deal NOW £58.99 on Amazon UK a saving of 32%

Or £61.87 including 32GB memory card (reduced from RRP £90.99) on Amazon UK a saving of 32%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4K UHD RECORDING: The Miofive S1 Dash Camera is our newest and most advanced, feature-packed, super night vision, 4K dash cam with all the bells and whistles needed in dashcams for cars, providing 2160P @30FPS Ultra HD video recording quality.

BUILT-IN 5G Wi-Fi: Use the Miofive App to instantly view and manage dashcam recordings on your iOS or Android devices. With the app, you can effortlessly download your recorded 4K videos directly to your smartphone and easily share them on your social media with friends and family.

DASH CAM WITH GPS: The built-in GPS accurately records your driving location and speed. You can view your driving route and tracker on Google Maps via Wi-Fi using the app or with our GPS Player. We provide FREE firmware upgrades for this car camera, allowing you to enjoy hassle-free over-the-air updates via the Miofive App.

UPGRADING SUPERCAPACITOR: Longer product life, f1.8 aperture, 140° wide-angle 7-glass lens, a ring of threads for an optional CPL filter, supports up to a 512GB Class 10 - U3 speed microSD card (NOTE: MEMORY CARD NOT INCLUDED - We recommend Miofive Ultimate Micro SD Cards).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THREE PARKING MODES: The S1 offers three customizable 24-hour parking modes with voice guidance, providing options such as timelapse video, motion detection, and collision detection. Please be aware that a separate hardwire kit is required (available for purchase separately, ASIN: B0CRHJQ3WQ). Upon an incident while parked, the camera will record a 60-second video, securely store it in an event folder, and deliver a voice alert upon your car's next start, notifying you of the occurrence during your absence.

MioFive S1 Ultra 4K Front + 4K Rear Full HD Dash Camera for Cars Built-in Wi-Fi Bluetooth GPS with 64GB SD Card, 3.0” IPS Screen with App Control, G-Sensor, HDR, Night Vision, 24H Parking Mode – RRP £199.99 – Prime Day Deal NOW £99.98 on Amazon a massive 50% saving

Definitely 4K+4K DUAL RECORDING Dash Cam – The S1 Ultra dashcam uses absolute 4K sensor, front and rear dual recording function, ultra-high definition 4K+30FPS resolution, and also have a polarizer function, more reasonable exposure, so that you can observe the road with a clearer visual effect. Adopts 8MP sensor for enhanced detail and accuracy.

Dual Band Wi-Fi & Bluetooth APP Control - Dash camera for car built-in the latest dual-band Wi-Fi stabilizes the connection to your iOS or Android device, and the exclusive Bluetooth function allows you to connect to the APP faster Instant access to Dash Cam 4K HD videos Preview, download and manage in real time!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Night Vision & Wide Viewing Angle - The dash cam equipped with advanced night vision technology, the front camera is F1.8 large aperture, and 140°wide-angle 7-glass lens; the rear is F2.0 large aperture, and 112°wide-angle that makes the dashcam captures clear footage even in low light or nighttime conditions, enhancing driving safety.

Upgraded Supercapacitor & Strong Heat Dissipation -The car dashboard camera features with State-of-the-Art Technology-SUPERCAPACITOR (extends product life significantly), and this dash camera for cars offer voice guidance and alerts. Strong heat dissipation eliminates the risk of overheating and ensures reliable operation of automotive dash cams in all conditions.

GPS & Multiple 24H Parking Mode - The wireless dash cam Built-in GPS accurately record your travel position and speed and view real-time speed on the 3-inch IPS LCD. Triggered by G-Sensor, the Miofive Dash Cam offers various options for its custom-designed 24-hour parking mode, including 1fps timelapse video and collision detection. Please note that a separate hardwire kit is required (available for individual purchase, ASIN: B0CRHM5V1C).