On the market for sale by public auction on December 5th with Network Auctions Limited, this property has a guide price of £12,000.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Featuring three bedrooms, the estate agents recommend a full strip-out and re-fit in order to make this property liveable, but given its location on Haig Road just off the Promenade in Blackpool, it could make a pretty attractive property indeed.
Also boasting a rear yard, this home does have a pigeon infestation however, while the estate agents also point out that the property has not been inspected by auctioneers. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price
All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.