5 . The Corby Castle Estate, Wetheral, Carlisle, Cumbria, CA4 - £15,000,000

This 'exceptional' Grade I-listed mansion house with views over the River Eden comes with around 711 acres of grounds, including the Grand Cascade. There's an 'excellent driven pheasant shoot and 'well-regarded' salmon and trout fishing. As well as the main house, there's a 'comprehensive portfolio' of 17 other houses and cottages offering additional guest or staff accommodation, or a potential source of income. | Rightmove/Savills Photo: Rightmove/Savills