Fairfield Avenue, Waterfoot, Rossendale - £110,000

9 of Lancashire's top auction opportunities, from £1.3m seafront apartments to £5,000 terraced homes

The auction market can be a potential treasure trove of real estate opportunities.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:49 pm

With that in mind, check out nine of the best auction opportunities across Lancashire...

1. 1. £1.3m - 31 Coronation Road, Thornton Cleveleys

1. £1.3m - 31 Coronation Road, Thornton Cleveleys: an unique chance to purchase a stunning development opportunity consisting of 29 apartments and 34 parking spaces with prime beach front position.

2. 2. £750,000 - Owens Lane, Downholland, Ormskirk

2. £750,000 - Owens Lane, Downholland, Ormskirk: Old Pye Hill Farm is a four-bed semi-rural home with two acres of land

3. 3. £545,000 - Lowgill, Lancaster

3. £545,000 - Lowgill, Lancaster: a three-bed farmhouse dating back to 1653.

4. 4. £320,000 - Levens Way, Carnforth

4. £320,000 - Levens Way, Carnforth: a tranquil two-bed bungalow situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac

