It's absolutely stunning! Inside the imposing 4-bed Blackpool home with garage and spacious garden

By Adriana Amor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST

Discover the beauty of this impressive 4-bed home in Blackpool, featuring a spacious garage and garden with these 31 photos.

The imposing semi-detached home on the sought-after Woodstock Gardens is up for sale for offers over £425,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents.

The stunning property briefly comprises of a spacious living room, lounge, utility room, WC, open-plan kitchen/living room and dining room and a port on the ground floor.

There are four bedroom, including an en-suite, and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The luxurious 5-piece bathroom features a freestanding bath, his and hers basins and a walk-in shower, while the living room features a log burner and bi-folding doors to the garden.

The property also benefits from off-road parking and a garage and a front and side landscaped garden that basks in the warmth of the southwest orientation, providing a serene outdoor retreat.

1. Woodstock Gardens, Blackpool, FY4

Stephen Tew Estate Agents

Photo Sales

