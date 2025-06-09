The imposing semi-detached home on the sought-after Woodstock Gardens is up for sale for offers over £425,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents.

The stunning property briefly comprises of a spacious living room, lounge, utility room, WC, open-plan kitchen/living room and dining room and a port on the ground floor.

There are four bedroom, including an en-suite, and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The luxurious 5-piece bathroom features a freestanding bath, his and hers basins and a walk-in shower, while the living room features a log burner and bi-folding doors to the garden.

The property also benefits from off-road parking and a garage and a front and side landscaped garden that basks in the warmth of the southwest orientation, providing a serene outdoor retreat.

