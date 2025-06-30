Located in Meanwood Avenue, the charming semi-detached home is on the market for offers over £150,000 with The Square Room.
It briefly comprises of a spacious, open-plan kitchen/dining room, hall and lounge on the ground floor.
The first floor is home to three bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The lovely property boasts front and rear gardens, a shared driveway with potential to make private off road parking to the front and a detached garage.
