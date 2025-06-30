It has so much potential! Inside the £150k 3-bed South Shore home with garage and gardens

By Adriana Amor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:36 BST

Located in South Shore, this £150k home offers three bedrooms, a garage, and beautiful gardens, making it a perfect choice for those seeking potential and charm.

Located in Meanwood Avenue, the charming semi-detached home is on the market for offers over £150,000 with The Square Room.

It briefly comprises of a spacious, open-plan kitchen/dining room, hall and lounge on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The lovely property boasts front and rear gardens, a shared driveway with potential to make private off road parking to the front and a detached garage.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the potential-filled property:

1. Meanwood Avenue, South Shore, FY4

The Square Room

Photo Sales

2. Meanwood Avenue, South Shore, FY4

The Square Room

Photo Sales

3. Meanwood Avenue, South Shore, FY4

The Square Room

Photo Sales

4. Meanwood Avenue, South Shore, FY4

The Square Room

Photo Sales

5. Meanwood Avenue, South Shore, FY4

The Square Room

Photo Sales

6. Meanwood Avenue, South Shore, FY4

The Square Room

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGardensFamilyBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice