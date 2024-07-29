10 of Poulton-le-Fylde's most and least expensive streets to buy a property revealed

A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

The average house price in Poulton-le-Fylde is £206,600 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £28,554 (11.96%) over the last 5 years and increased by £5,708 (2.18%) over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, there were 146 residential property sales – a decrease of 119 transactions (-81.51%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (42) were in the £120,000 - £184,000 range. Then came properties in the £184,000 - £248,000 range, where 34 were sold within this price bracket.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 58 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-6,336 (-2%).

In June 2024, there were 61 new estate agency instructions, 29 agreed home sales and 45 property price reductions.

These are the most and least expensive streets in Poulton-le-Fylde:

2 . Oldfield Carr Lane FY6 8EW | Average House Sale = £648,333 | Number of Sales = 3

3 . Lockwood Avenue FY6 7AB | Average House Sale = £580,000 | Number of Sales = 4

4 . Hardhorn Road FY6 8DW | Average House Sale = £575,416 | Number of Sales = 12

5 . Little Poulton Lane FY6 7ET | Average House Sale = £571,222 | Number of Sales = 9