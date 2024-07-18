10 of Fleetwood's most and least expensive streets to buy a property revealed

A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

The average house price in Fleetwood is £199,375 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £38,878 (32.35%) over the last 5 years and increased by £7,772 (5.14%) over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, there were 211 residential property sales – a decrease of 144 transactions (-68.25%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (51) were in the £70,000 - £108,000 range. Then came properties in the £108,000 - £146,000 range, where 51 were sold within this price bracket.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 82 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-8,137 (-4%).

In June 2024, there were 61 new estate agency instructions, 43 agreed home sales and 63 property price reductions.

There are the most and least expensive streets in Fleetwood:

2 . Princes Way FY7 8AE | Average House Sale = £545,625 | Number of Sales = 4

3 . Princes Way FY7 8PG | Average House Sale = £400,000 | Number of Sales = 4

4 . West Way FY7 8JJ | Average House Sale = £311,271 | Number of Sales = 7

5 . The Esplanade FY7 6QE | Average House Sale = £303,750 | Number of Sales = 4

6 . South Strand FY7 8RL | Average House Sale = £299,166 | Number of Sales = 6