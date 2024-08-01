A recent study has found the 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Garstang based on average house sales.
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019.
This was done in order to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Garstang postcodes.
The average house price in Garstang is £250,666 using HM Land Registry data.
The average property price increased by £37,231 (15.63%) over the last 5 years and increased by £7,443 (2.78%) over the last 12 months.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.