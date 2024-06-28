And this is where you will find a hotspot of properies in the million pound price bracket. Withina three mile radius of Fylde countryside, we found ten properties which you’d need at least a million to buy them. They are the ones of dreams and lottery wins (for most of us!) and they are right here on the Fylde. They are in price order and can all be found on Rightmove. Which is your favourite?
1. Rural Fylde's million pound homes
Moss Side Lane, £4,750,000. It has a life, pool and planning permission to build another house | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham
2. Rural Fylde's million pound homes
Hoole House, Elswick, £2,950,000. It has a 'suite' of leisure facilities and a separate dwelling in the garden. | Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs
3. Rural Fylde milllion pound homes
Hill House Farm, Weeton, £2,500,000. Described as the most fabulous and private family home | Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs
4. Rural Fylde's million pound homes
Ribby Road, Wrea Green, £1,850,000. An 'exquisite detached family home which epitomizes luxury living' | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham
5. Rural Fylde's million pound homes
Longhouse Lane, Poulton, £1,500,000. On the edge of Poulton, this stylish house has grounds extending to 2.24 acres | Armitstead Barnett, Covering Lancashire and Cumbria
6. Rural Fylde's milliion pound homes
The Greenside, Wrea Green, £1,500,000. This five bedroom property is the epitome of the perfect family home and has views from every window | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.