As the weather slowly but surely improves, budding gardeners will be wanting to get outside and decorate their gardens with flowers and plants.

There are many florists and garden centres to choose from on the Fylde Coast so it can be hard to decide which one to go to.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite places for gardening goods were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 of the best florists and garden centres on the Fylde Coast that you visit in 2024:

1 . The Plant Place 169 Fleetwood Rd S, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5NS | "Lovely people, loads of choice and great prices"

2 . Forever Flowers Forever Flowers, 82 Norbreck Rd, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1RP | "I can highly recommend Forever Flowers and do so to all my friends and family."

3 . Lytham Posy Bowl Lytham Posy Bowl, 11 Henry St, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LE | "Beautiful flowers and run by the most lovely of people also."

4 . Lytham St Annes Garden Centre Lytham St Annes Garden Centre, 350 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5DY | "I would like to thank the staff of this garden centre for making it the most magical of afternoons for our little ones."

5 . Margarets Florist Margarets Florist, 26 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR | "The staff are very helpful, they give advice and guidance when choosing flowers."

6 . Plant World Plant World, St Michael's Rd, Bilsborrow, Preston PR3 0RY | "They have a good selection of bedding plants, shrubs and seeds."