Fylde Coast florists and garden centres: 17 you should visit this year including Lytham St Annes Garden Centre

Wanting to spruce up your garden? Here are 17 florists and garden centres on the Fylde Coast to pay a visit.

By Sam Quine
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST

As the weather slowly but surely improves, budding gardeners will be wanting to get outside and decorate their gardens with flowers and plants.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

There are many florists and garden centres to choose from on the Fylde Coast so it can be hard to decide which one to go to.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite places for gardening goods were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 of the best florists and garden centres on the Fylde Coast that you visit in 2024:

169 Fleetwood Rd S, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5NS | "Lovely people, loads of choice and great prices"

1. The Plant Place

169 Fleetwood Rd S, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5NS | "Lovely people, loads of choice and great prices"

Photo Sales
Forever Flowers, 82 Norbreck Rd, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1RP | "I can highly recommend Forever Flowers and do so to all my friends and family."

2. Forever Flowers

Forever Flowers, 82 Norbreck Rd, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1RP | "I can highly recommend Forever Flowers and do so to all my friends and family."

Photo Sales
Lytham Posy Bowl, 11 Henry St, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LE | "Beautiful flowers and run by the most lovely of people also."

3. Lytham Posy Bowl

Lytham Posy Bowl, 11 Henry St, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LE | "Beautiful flowers and run by the most lovely of people also."

Photo Sales
Lytham St Annes Garden Centre, 350 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5DY | “I would like to thank the staff of this garden centre for making it the most magical of afternoons for our little ones.”

4. Lytham St Annes Garden Centre

Lytham St Annes Garden Centre, 350 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5DY | “I would like to thank the staff of this garden centre for making it the most magical of afternoons for our little ones.”

Photo Sales
Margarets Florist, 26 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR | “The staff are very helpful, they give advice and guidance when choosing flowers."

5. Margarets Florist

Margarets Florist, 26 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR | “The staff are very helpful, they give advice and guidance when choosing flowers."

Photo Sales
Plant World, St Michael's Rd, Bilsborrow, Preston PR3 0RY | "They have a good selection of bedding plants, shrubs and seeds."

6. Plant World

Plant World, St Michael's Rd, Bilsborrow, Preston PR3 0RY | "They have a good selection of bedding plants, shrubs and seeds."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GardensWeather

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.