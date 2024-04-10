Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Fylde Coast – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages on the Fylde Coast:

1 . Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed 'the Model Village of the Fylde'.

2 . Freckleton Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers.

3 . Cleveleys Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront. Photo: Visit Cleveleys

4 . Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside.

5 . Bispham Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores.

6 . Kirkham Kirkham is very much the heart of rural Fylde and there are several hostelries and eateries including Book Bean & Ice Cream (which has welcomed many celebrities for book signings).