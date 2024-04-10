17 beautiful Fylde Coast towns and villages that you should visit in 2024 – including Lytham and Kirkham

If you are planning a Fylde Coast trip and are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

By Sam Quine
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST

Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Fylde Coast – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages on the Fylde Coast:

Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’.

1. Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel

Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’.

Photo Sales
Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers.

2. Freckleton

Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers.

Photo Sales
Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront.

3. Cleveleys

Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront. Photo: Visit Cleveleys

Photo Sales
Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside.

4. Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood

Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside.

Photo Sales
Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores.

5. Bispham

Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores.

Photo Sales
Kirkham is very much the heart of rural Fylde and there are several hostelries and eateries including Book Bean & Ice Cream (which has welcomed many celebrities for book signings).

6. Kirkham

Kirkham is very much the heart of rural Fylde and there are several hostelries and eateries including Book Bean & Ice Cream (which has welcomed many celebrities for book signings).

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleDestinationsLytham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.