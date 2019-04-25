Food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings: These are the lowest rated takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool

These food establishments in Blackpool have all been given one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

136 Central Drive Blackpool FY1 5DY | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 04 January 2019

1. Ali's Takeaway

160 Lytham Road Blackpool FY1 6DJ | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 22 October 2018

2. Best Turkish Kebab Grill

Golden Mile Gifts The Boardwalk 111 Promenade Blackpool FY1 5BD | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 26 October 2017

3. Burger Stall

Dinos 30 Ansdell Road Blackpool FY1 6PY'| Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 02 May 2018

4. Dino's

