Food hygiene ratings: These are the lowest rated takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool
These food establishments in Blackpool have all been given one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.
1. Ali's Takeaway
136 Central Drive Blackpool FY1 5DY | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 04 January 2019
Google
other
2. Best Turkish Kebab Grill
160 Lytham Road Blackpool FY1 6DJ | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 22 October 2018
Google
other
3. Burger Stall
Golden Mile Gifts The Boardwalk 111 Promenade Blackpool FY1 5BD | Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 26 October 2017
Google
other
4. Dino's
Dinos 30 Ansdell Road Blackpool FY1 6PY'| Food hygiene rating is '1': Major improvement necessary | Last inspection: 02 May 2018
Google
other
View more