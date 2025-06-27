Zest of India Blackpool: Head chef and owner reveals location of new restaurant in Bispham

The owner of Blackpool’s Zest of Indian restaurant has announced the location of his new sister restaurant in Bispham.

Head Chef and owner, AbirChowdhury, , of Zest of India on Squires Gate, Blackpool, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of their second Zest of India restaurant in Bispham.

Mr Chowdhury, 42, who plans to bring a personal touch to the kitchen, by incorporating his grandmother's cherished recipes, will open Zest of India Bispham at 211 Bispham Road .

The opening is expected to take place in late July.

Mr Chowdhury said: “The wait is over. We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new branch at 211 Bispham Road, FY2 0NG, Blackpool – and you're ALL invited!

“Come experience the true flavours of India right in the heart of Bispham – sizzling spices, rich curries, fluffy naans, and the aroma!

“The opening day will be announced soon.”

The fiirst 50 guests to visit the new restaurant will get a surprise drink on the house.

Diners are encoraged to tag the restauaant on socials for a chance to win a dinner for two.

Mr Chowdhury said: “Whether you're a curry connoisseur or just craving something new, come join us for a celebration of taste, culture, and community. Zest of India Bispham.”

