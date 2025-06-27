The owner of Blackpool’s Zest of Indian restaurant has announced the location of his new sister restaurant in Bispham.

Head Chef and owner, AbirChowdhury, , of Zest of India on Squires Gate, Blackpool, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of their second Zest of India restaurant in Bispham.

Mr Chowdhury, 42, who plans to bring a personal touch to the kitchen, by incorporating his grandmother's cherished recipes, will open Zest of India Bispham at 211 Bispham Road .

The opening is expected to take place in late July.

Mr Chowdhury said: “The wait is over. We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new branch at 211 Bispham Road, FY2 0NG, Blackpool – and you're ALL invited!

“Come experience the true flavours of India right in the heart of Bispham – sizzling spices, rich curries, fluffy naans, and the aroma!

“The opening day will be announced soon.”

The fiirst 50 guests to visit the new restaurant will get a surprise drink on the house.

Diners are encoraged to tag the restauaant on socials for a chance to win a dinner for two.

Mr Chowdhury said: “Whether you're a curry connoisseur or just craving something new, come join us for a celebration of taste, culture, and community. Zest of India Bispham.”