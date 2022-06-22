Winstons, Blackpool restaurant review: the dog-friendly bistro in South Shore where the pups got their own menu

Finding a decent place to eat that will allow dogs isn’t always easy, so I always keep a mental note when I hear of any dog-friendly establishments. My partner, Brian, and I had been for a long walkies with our two springer spaniels - one being a 12 week old puppy. We fancied a spontaneous pub lunch, with the dogs, after working up an appetite.

I’d recently read a Facebook post about Winstons, a bar/bistro on Highfield Road, where you can specifically order a Sunday roast for your dog - which was enough to tempt me in.

And with 12 week old Mabel carried in her sling, we were welcomed in by two delightful servers, Oscar and Aaliyah, who were chatty and helpful. They showed us to a table and even asked if we’d like to see their special menu for the dogs and brought over a bowl of water.

Rack of ribs in BBQ sauce

They operated from a glass counter where an indulgent selection of desserts were on display - all made by Blackpool’s own Gorgeous Cheesecakes.

The place had a really fun, relaxed atmosphere with vibrant, funky decor without feeling tacky. It also had a family friendly vibe. The toddlers at a nearby table were fascinated by the puppy and even put down their ice creams and ipads to come and give Mabel a stroke.

The theme was hearty home-cooked British pub grub made with quality ingredients, and there was plenty to choose from, ranging from light bites to large platters, burgers, wraps and breakfasts.

I chose the ‘Fleetwood fish and chips’, which was tasty and well-presented. Sumptuous fresh white fish in a light batter, and a generous portion of real hand-cut chips - my favourite guilty pleasure, which few places seem to offer and they were cooked to a lovely golden-brown colour.

Brian ordered the spare ribs with fries and corn on the cob. He was greeted by a mountain of meat glistening in a sticky BBQ sauce. In his words, the ribs were ‘meaty and tender - not those skimpy, all-bone affairs you sometimes get’.

The rich, fruity sauce was enough to tempt me to dunk my chips for extra flavour.

I didn’t fancy a dessert but Brian had a Lotus biscuit cheesecake which he said was ‘amazing’, and was artfully presented with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and a caramel drizzle covering the plate.

The dessert bar also offers a takeaway service,

And the dogs got a party plate of hot chicken to share - which didn’t last them long, and then they had a bit of ice cream to wash it down with.

The total bill came to just over £50 including drinks.