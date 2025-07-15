Where to find the most delicious pasta dishes in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:15 BST

When it comes to finding the best pasta in Blackpool and across the Fylde Coast, there’s a comforting blend of tradition and creativity that sets the region’s Italian dining scene apart.

Rather than flashy, tourist-driven eateries, the real treasures are often tucked away - family run spots where recipes have been passed down through generations and each plate of pasta is a story in itself.

Whether nestled along a quiet street or occupying a spot in a bustling seaside square, these restaurants offer an experience that feels both personal and timeless.

In Blackpool itself, pasta lovers can expect rich, hearty sauces that speak to the roots of southern Italy, paired with perfectly cooked ribbons of tagliatelle or handmade ravioli.

Creamy sauces, truffle-infused dishes and delicate stuffed pastas sit comfortably on menus, served in warm, stylish interiors that blend classic Italian aesthetics with Lancashire warmth.

Whether it's a romantic meal or a family gathering, the best pasta spots on the Fylde Coast consistently deliver with passion, skill and a deep love of food that’s hard to fake.

1. Sapori, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP

1. Sapori, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP

32 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JP. | Google

2. Le Sorelle

2. Le Sorelle

19 Squires Gate Ln, Blackpool FY4 1SN. Photo: Google

3. La Bottega

3. La Bottega

91 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1PP. | Google

4. Bella Italia

4. Bella Italia

75 Victoria St, Blackpool FY1 4RJ. | Trip Advisor

5. La Fontana Ristorante Italiano

5. La Fontana Ristorante Italiano

17 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD. | Google-La Fontana Ristorante Italiano

6. Amaro

6. Amaro

109 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HU. | Google

