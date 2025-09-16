Wetherspoons is launching a new meal - and you can try it from tomorrow

The spicy meal will be available this September 😍

Wetherspoons will be introducing The Spice Bag on Wednesday September 17

The meal originated in Dublin, Ireland

Wetherspoons will also be making a vegan version available

Wetherspoons has announced a brand-new meal on its menu, which will be available across all Wetherspoons pubs in England, Scotland and Wales.

Available from Wednesday September 17, the brand-new meal is named ‘The Spice Bag’ which is a popular dish which originated in Dublin, Ireland.

The Spice Bag features chicken strips and chicken bites, which are tossed in a salt and chilli Chinese-style spice mix which includes sliced chillies and coriander.

There will also be a vegan option made available at Wetherspoons, which will instead feature Quorn™ ‘no chicken’.

Both the usual meal and the vegan option of The Spice Bag will be served alongside a choice of chips or coconut-flavoured rice.

The price for The Spice Bag (and the vegan alternative) is £8.99 with a soft drink, and £10.52 (with an alcoholic drink), in the majority of Wetherspoons pubs.

The Spice Bag is currently available in six Wetherspoons pubs located in the Republic of Ireland, but will be rolled out pubs across the UK from Wednesday September 17.

Wetherspoon food development manager Sarah Shaw said: “We are always keen to offer our customers the widest range of meals.

“The Spice Bag has proven extremely popular with customers in our Republic of Ireland pubs and we are confident that it will also be well received by customers across our pubs in England, Scotland, Wales.”

Wetherspoons also recently announced that it will be slashing the price of its menu options for one day only. On Thursday September 18, Wetherspoons will reduce its food and drink offerings by 7.5%.

