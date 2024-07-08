The 8 cheapest Wetherspoons pubs across the UK - where pints are as low as £2.29

The cheapest Wetherspoons pubs cross the UK have been named, with a Newcastle upon Tyne pub taking the top spot.
By using the Wetherspoons mobile ordering app, Pantry and Larder compared the prices of a pint of Carling from every Wetherspoon location across the UK.
Here are the eight Wetherspoons pubs around the country where you can pick up the cheapest pint.
1. The High Main
Located on Shields Road in Newcastle upon Tyne, The High Main only charges £2.29 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View
2. The Wilfred Owen
Located on Willow Street in Oswestry, The Wilfred Owen only charges £2.34 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View
3. The Regal Moon
Located on The Butts in Rochdale, The Regal Moon only charges £2.45 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View
4. The Myrtle Grove
Located on Main Street in Bingley, The Myrtle Grove only charges £2.49 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View
5. The Wallace Hartley
Located on Church Street in Colne, The Wallace Hartley only charges £2.49 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View
6. The Glass House
Located on Market Street in St Helens, The Glass House only charges £2.50 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.