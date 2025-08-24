We’re making Dutch pancakes from our backyard

Pancake & Platter Co serves unique mini Dutch pancakes that everyone will love.

Pancake & Platter Co is a new small business created with heart and purpose by a husband-and-wife team.

Their mission? To bring joy to weddings, parties and special events with delicious mini Dutch pancakes and beautifully presented pancake ‘charcuterie’ boards - while funding their ongoing IVF journey.

The couple who have privately funded several rounds of IVF wanted to create something that not only helps them move closer to their dream of becoming parents, but also spreads happiness along the way.

Rather than framing it as a charity appeal they are proud to be building a business that delights customers while supporting their own family goals.

At Pancake & Platter Co the centrepiece is a charming cart serving warm, fluffy poffertjes (mini Dutch pancakes) with a wide variety of toppings from fresh fruit and sauces to sprinkles and sweet treats.

The cart can be fully personalised to match the style and theme of each event creating both a stunning display and a fun experience for guests.

Packages start from just £249 for two hours of unlimited servings. The couple handles everything from setup to service, leaving hosts free to enjoy the occasion while their guests indulge in endless stacks of pancakes.

The service is versatile enough to suit weddings, birthdays, corporate functions or any celebration where something unique and memorable is desired.

Behind the business is Laura Rawcliffe who comes from a background in finance and events.

“I’m a business development manager in finance, but my real passion has always been events. From weddings to birthdays, I’ve loved organizing everything - I even planned my own wedding in just 4 months!

“Recently, my husband and I decided to turn that passion into something joyful on the side, so we created Pancake & Platter Co. We specialise in mini Dutch pancakes and charcuterie boards for weddings, parties and events.

“Alongside this, we’re also on an IVF journey, which we’ve been funding privately after multiple rounds. We feel really grateful to even have that opportunity and this little venture is helping us along the way.

“Every bit of support means the world, so if you’d like to add something sweet and special to your event, we’d love to be part of it.”

This attention to detail is now poured into every Pancake & Platter Co booking, ensuring a seamless and stylish experience.

Already, the business has captured attention for its mix of personal story and professional service.

For anyone looking to add a sweet, interactive and heartfelt touch to their next event, Pancake & Platter Co offers exactly that: pancakes made with purpose.