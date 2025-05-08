We're keeping cool and indulging... Creams Café Blackpool launches brand new summer menu
The menu includes the Frozen Strawberry Mango Daiquiri, Passionfruit Mojito, and Summer Breeze Iced Tea—flavours selected as favourites in consumer testing for both taste and purchase intent.
Designed to provide a refreshing option during the heatwave, the full range is also available for delivery. The timing aligns with a national shift in drinking habits, as recent data shows 27 percent of UK adults identify as non-drinkers, increasing to 36 percent among Generation Z.
Additionally, 12 percent of Gen Z report a preference for mocktails over other beverages. With these new offerings, Creams Café aims to cater to evolving preferences and reinforce its appeal as a destination for indulgent, alcohol-free refreshments during the summer season.
The new Summer Menu is now available across all Creams Café locations for both dine-in and delivery.
Mocktails:
Frozen Strawberry Mango Daiquiri: A tangy, icy blend of mango sorbet, fresh strawberries, orange juice and crushed ice, crowned with a whole strawberry.
Passionfruit Mojito: Zesty lime, fresh mint and exotic passionfruit shaken and served over ice with a fruit garnish.
Summer Breeze Iced Tea: Freshly brewed black tea infused with peach, lemon, lime and mint, served sparkling over ice and garnished with lemon slices and fresh mint.
Giant Sharers:
The Giant Sharer platters are a brand-new addition to Creams’ repertoire, designed for groups of up to four people, and have been inspired by data showing that 90 percent of Creams customers come in with companions.
Giant Tropical Mess Sharer: A spectacular mountain of meringue chunks, mango sorbet, coconut gelato and vanilla gelato, generously drizzled with mango coulis and topped with pineapple and mango chunks, desiccated coconut, and fresh passionfruit seeds.
Giant Double Choc Salted Biscoff Cookie Dough: A rich sharing platter of double chocolate cookie dough, topped with salted caramel, choc chip, and white chocolate gelato, speculoos crumb and sauce, dark chocolate shavings, milk chocolate sauce and toffee drizzle.
‘Moments of indulgence’
"We’ve created our summer menu to help keep cool and share in moments of indulgence - whether that’s chilling with an ice cold mocktail, or tucking into a Giant Sharer with friends,” said Everett Fieldgate, CEO of Creams Café. “So no matter where you are or who you’re with, Creams is here to cater for whatever you’re craving this summer.”
