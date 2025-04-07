Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy’s, the famous US burger chain, will open in Blackpool this week.

The fast food franchise, known for its square beef patties, has taken over the former Viva Vegas Diner on the Promenade, close to the Tower.

Wendy’s will officially open the restaurant on Thursday (April 10). It will be Wendy’s 50th branch to open in the UK.

The branch will be operated by franchisee The Papas Group, who run Papas Fish and Chips next door, across Church Street.

The Viva Vegas American-themed diner closed in October 2023 when Viva, which also operates a cabaret bar in the resort, decided to concentrate on the entertainment arm of its business.

New signage for Wendy’s went up last week as the burger chain prepared to open its first branch in Lancashire. A Preston branch is also due to open soon, next to McDonald’s in Friargate.

Outside of Lancashire, the only other Wendy’s in the North West can be found in Kirkby, Merseyside, which opened in July last year.

Michael Clarke, Managing Director, Europe for The Wendy’s Company said: "We see huge potential in the UK market, with plans to add more than 150 new restaurants across the UK and surrounding countries by 2028.

“This year, we will focus on accelerating our expansion efforts so more people across the UK can enjoy Wendy’s craveable menu and exceptional customer hospitality.”

Wendy’s was founded in the United States by Dave Thomas in 1969 and is renowned for its square hamburger patties made from fresh beef, a concept that differentiated it from other fast-food chains.

What’s on the UK menu?

Sink your teeth into signature brand favourites like the Baconator - a juicy double-patty masterpiece with crispy Applewood smoked bacon – the half-pound* Dave’s Double, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and of course, the cool and creamy classic Frosty dessert.

But that's not all – Wendy's also offers a range of items tailored to Brits, including the Avocado Chicken Club, multiple variations of Chicken Wraps, and chicken nuggets made from whole chicken breast fillet.

New treats have also made their way onto the menu, including limited edition Halloumi Fries—crispy, golden-fried halloumi pieces, perfect for sharing —and the light and fluffy Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts, dusted in sugar and cinnamon as a sweet finish to your meal.

Plus, keep an eye out for the new Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwich, both slathered in Wendy’s secret BBQ sauce, and the new Raspberry Frosty.