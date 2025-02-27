Well, we've only gone and done it! Lancashire chippy wins prize in National Fish & Chips Award

With countless chippies across the country looking to be ‘shrimply the best, batter than all the rest’, according to the National Fish & Chip Awards, one Lancashire restaurant scooped a top gong at the 2025 ceremony.

Serving up a golden celebration of the industry’s best operators at their London-based awards ceremony, the National Fish & Chip Awards 2025 saw Lancashire chippy Country Fried win in the ‘Mobile Operator of the Year’ category, with the Blackburn-based business offers customers ‘delicious mouth-watering mobile catering throughout the UK’.

“Well we've only gone and done it...” read a statement on Country Fried’s Facebook page. “Number 1 fish and chip van in the UK! Four years of blood, sweat, and tears to get here and to take this trophy is just something we could have only dreamed of.

“Thank you to everyone for your continued support and to our amazing staff who support in making Country Fried number 1.”

Country Fried of Blackburn won 'Fish & Chip Mobile Operator of the Year'Country Fried of Blackburn won 'Fish & Chip Mobile Operator of the Year'
Country Fried of Blackburn won 'Fish & Chip Mobile Operator of the Year' | National Fish & Chip Awards

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the National Fish & Chip Awards is now in its 37th year and seeks to honour the skills, innovation, and dedication of businesses and individuals who elevate the chippy experience in the UK. Prizes were awarded across 15 categories covering everything from sustainability and customer service to quality.

An industry judging panel created a lengthy schedule of interviews, tasks, skills presentations and anonymous taste tests to crown the winners, with the fish and chip sector’s most outstanding businesses being celebrated at the acclaimed event, which was hosted by popular television personality Matt Baker.

